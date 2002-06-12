Comedy Central nabs subs
Comedy Central has picked up a half-million new subscribers on AT&T
Broadband's New England system.
The network is moving from a tier to standard basic.
Comedy will be available to all 2 million AT&T Broadband
subscribers in the area beginning June 30.
