Comedy Central HD Is Coming. Seriously

Comedy Central will launch in HD on Cablevision, DirecTV and Cox cable systems later this month. At launch, the network will have 200 hours of native HD programming, including nearly 30 episodes of South Park and the first two seasons of The Sarah Silverman Program. A number of feature films, standup specials and Comedy Central Presents will also be in HD.

Initially, Comedy will be upconverting mainstays The Daily Show With Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report, with the expectation of the two programs going fully native HD in the future, most likely in 2010.