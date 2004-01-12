Trending

Comedy Central, HBO Strike Deal

By

Comedy Central is buying 138 comedy specials from Home Box Office.

The licensing deal, said to be worth $10 million to $15 million, is a mix of half-hour and longer specials with top comics like Chris Rock, Bill Maher and Ray Romano, as well as up-and-coming talent.

As part of the deal, the specials will not rerun on HBO, but can play on its multiplex comedy pay service.