Comedy Central Grabs Three Dunham Specials

Jeff Dunham (right) and friend will appear on Comedy Central

Comedy Central said it will air three specials featuring Jeff Dunham.

The first, entitled Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special will premiere after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27. The other two will be released in 2021.

Dunham’s specials have a history of drawing ratings at Comedy Central. The comedian-ventriloquist's Very Special Christmas Special, Controlled Chaos and Minding the Monsters are the three top drawing stand-up specials on the cable network among total viewers.

Dunham's 2015 special, Unhinged in Hollywood, premiered on NBC.

“This holiday season, it feels like the perfect fit being back on Comedy Central, and I couldn’t be happier, or even more honored,” said Dunham. “We all need a good laugh right now, and nothing is more important than doing that with family and friends… And maybe even with family members you can’t stand… Okay, not them. Never mind. Just watch the damn special.”

This 10th special from Dunham is made up of almost 100% brand new, untried or tested material, as the title implies. One of his puppets will be bringing back an oldie but goodie.

“Not a single joke told by any of the characters, except Peanut, has been tried on anyone, not even my wife," he said. 'But for Peanut’s closer, I wanted to show off the classic bit that launched my career on TV in the early ‘90’s. It’s a family favorite.”

Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special was recently filmed in Malibu, Calif., in front of a small, socially-distanced audience. Production followed Covid-19 safety protocols and measures for all talent, crew and audience.

The special was executive produced by Jeff Dunham, Troy Miller, Michael Rotenberg and Troy Zien. Ryan Moran and Fazeela Shaikh are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.