Comedy Central Getting Its Freak On

Comedy Central has greenlighted production on the animated half-hour Freak Show, ordering seven episodes of the series, which will premiere late this year or in early 2007. This was announced today by Lauren Corrao, Comedy's executive VP, original programming and development.

Freak Show is based on an idea by David Cross (Fox’s Arrested Development and HBO’s Mr Show) and H. John Benjamin (Comedy’s Dr. Katz: Professional Therapist and Cartoon’s Home Movies) and tells the tale of a band of freak-show performers secretly employed by the U.S. government.

Cross and Benjamin will executive-produce the show and also provide the voices for several characters.

