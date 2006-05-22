Comedy Central Gets Bitten By Dog

Comedy Central will premiere Dog Bites Man June 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The series, created and executive-produced by Dan Mazer (Da Ali G Show), follows the goings on of staffers at fictional news station KHBX Spokane, Wash. The series premiere will then be made available on Comedy’s broadband channel MotherLoad June 8, and as a free download on iTunes from June 8-15.

Dog, which blends improvisation, reality and scripted comedy, stars Zach Galifianakis (Tru Calling, Comedians of Comedy), Andrea Savage (Significant Others), Matt Walsh (Upright Citizens Brigade, The Daily Show With Jon Stewart) and A.D. Miles (Stella, Wet Hot American Summer).

The Dog Bites Man section of the comedy central Web site (www.comedycentral.com) will feature video, character interviews, show outtakes and more.

Comedy Central can be seen in more than 88 million homes.