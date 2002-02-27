Comedy Central eyes Conan cable rights

Comedy Central is the leading contender to buy off-net rights to NBC's

Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Industry executives said the two networks are in

talks to air Late Night on Comedy in prime time one day after its NBC

airing.

Sources said Comedy executives are not concerned about O'Brien's poaching

viewers from The Daily Show with Jon Stewart since Late Night is

different, focusing more on guest interviews.

The development comes after NBC announced its intention Tuesday to

repurpose Late Night somewhere on cable.

O'Brien signed a new four-year deal with NBC Wednesday believed to be worth

$8 million. It will take him through his 13th season.

Comedy already unveiled one repurposing deal this week: a limited

play of ABC's The Job. The first season of Dennis Leary's off-beat drama

will air in a one-week marathon on Comedy beginning March 4.

Insiders said ABC swapped The Job for promotional time on Comedy, which is not paying a license fee.

E! Entertainment Television is not in the running for Late Night,

sources said.

E! begins repurposing NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly March 4.