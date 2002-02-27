Comedy Central eyes Conan cable rights
Comedy Central is the leading contender to buy off-net rights to NBC's
Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Industry executives said the two networks are in
talks to air Late Night on Comedy in prime time one day after its NBC
airing.
Sources said Comedy executives are not concerned about O'Brien's poaching
viewers from The Daily Show with Jon Stewart since Late Night is
different, focusing more on guest interviews.
The development comes after NBC announced its intention Tuesday to
repurpose Late Night somewhere on cable.
O'Brien signed a new four-year deal with NBC Wednesday believed to be worth
$8 million. It will take him through his 13th season.
Comedy already unveiled one repurposing deal this week: a limited
play of ABC's The Job. The first season of Dennis Leary's off-beat drama
will air in a one-week marathon on Comedy beginning March 4.
Insiders said ABC swapped The Job for promotional time on Comedy, which is not paying a license fee.
E! Entertainment Television is not in the running for Late Night,
sources said.
E! begins repurposing NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly March 4.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.