Comedy Central Expands Mind

Comedy Central added three episodes to new variety/comedy show Mind of Mencia, extending the series’ run through Sept. 28.

Mencia, which some have touted as a Latin Chappelle’s Show, features stand-up, man-on-the-street interviews and spoofs from comedian Carlos Mencia.

Each show is shot about a week before it airs in order to keep current events – such as race relations and war– topical.

This summer, Mencia has followed South Park repeats Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. and held on to 95% of the cartoon’s audience. It has averaged 1.4 million total viewers in the six weeks since its July 6 debut.

The freshman show's impressive performance is still a long way from Chappelle’s stellar audience – an average 3.1 million viewers for season two, which ran through spring 2004. During that season, Chappelle's Show not only retained the lead-in audience from the tough-to-beat South Park, it improved upon the cartoon's numbers.