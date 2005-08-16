Comedy Central Expands Mind
By Anne Becker
Comedy Central added three episodes to new variety/comedy show Mind of Mencia, extending the series’ run through Sept. 28.
Mencia, which some have touted as a Latin Chappelle’s Show, features stand-up, man-on-the-street interviews and spoofs from comedian Carlos Mencia.
Each show is shot about a week before it airs in order to keep current events – such as race relations and war– topical.
This summer, Mencia has followed South Park repeats Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. and held on to 95% of the cartoon’s audience. It has averaged 1.4 million total viewers in the six weeks since its July 6 debut.
The freshman show's impressive performance is still a long way from Chappelle’s stellar audience – an average 3.1 million viewers for season two, which ran through spring 2004. During that season, Chappelle's Show not only retained the lead-in audience from the tough-to-beat South Park, it improved upon the cartoon's numbers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.