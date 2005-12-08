Comedy Central Digs Spade

Comedy Central has renewed The Showbiz Show with David Spade for a second season. The flight of 13 new half-hour episodes will debut March 23.

The weekly Thursday night (10:30) show debuted Sept. 15 and has been averaging one million viewers, which is slightly above the net's prime time year-to-date average of 960,000 viewers.

Comedy had been trying for a while to come up with a Daily Show take on celebrity news--Spade leads into Daily Show, which leads into The Colbert Report, giving comedy a triple-header of TV send-ups.

Back in the fall, the channel announced two potential access mag send-ups, The Hollywood Show, which it described as a Daily Show-like take on the ET/Extra entertainment news genre from Daily Show vet Brain Unger, and Gone Hollywood, hosted by Tough Crowd's Greg Giraldo.

The Unger project was scrapped, Greg Giraldo exited the Gone Hollywood project and Spade, who had been working behind the scenes on Gone Hollywood from the beginning, stepped in front of the camera for the re-christened Showbiz Show.

