Comedy Central Details Development Projects

"Black" comedy appears to be one theme of Comedy Central's new development slate, as in Michael Ian and Lewis, while "funny" rather than "money," is the root of all evil..

Among the shows the cable net is putting into production are sketch comedy Michael Ian Black Doesn't Understand and Root of All Evil, a debate in a courtroom setting presided over by comedian Lewis Black (The Daily Show).

Also on the roster are Night Writer, a comedy from ex-SNL head writer T. Sean Shannon; Held Up, about a hostage in a bank robbery, and an animated half-hour comedy starring "Larry the Cable Guy" as co-owner of a cable channel..

The channel also said it is kicking the tires on urban-targeted magazine show send-up, David Allen Grier's Chocolate News; an animated sketch/stand-up show starring Asian-American comedian JoKoy; and the provocatively titled The Watch List, featuring "up-and-coming Middle Eastern-American comedians.