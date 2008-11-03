Comedy Central Creating Live Showcase In New York

Comedy Central is creating a new bi-weekly showcase in New York, Comedy Central at Crash Mansion. The workshop will feature stand-up and sketch comedy, as well as screenings, and will serve as an incubator for potential Comedy Central talent and programming. Talent will range from up-and-coming comics to already established acts.



The showcase is similar in concept to the Comedy Central Stage in Los Angeles, which served as a springboard for Mind of Mencia and the Naked Trucker & T-Bones Show.

"'Crash Mansion' provides the network the opportunity to get performers and concepts on their feet and in a performance space to workshop material and ideas that might otherwise not be given the chance to develop through more traditional avenues," said Lou Wallach, senior VP of original programming, television & digital development for Comedy Central. "This is another way that Comedy Central can capitalize on its leadership position in comedy and give the talent community the ability to get in front of our executives as we scout for everything that the brand has to offer, from series and stand-up specials to tours and CDs."



The network is planning two live showcases to kick off the new workshop, the first tied to its Indecision2008.com coverage, and a second tied to the relaunch of Jokes.com next month.



For the Indecision 2008 event, the network tapped comedian Jessi Klein to host, along with Greg Giraldo, Robert Kelly, Myq Kaplan, Reese Waters and Michael Weingartner. The Dec. 1 Jokes.com event will feature Christian Finnegan, Todd Barry, Chelsea Peretti, Joe List, Dan Boulger and Chris Gethard