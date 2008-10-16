Comedy Central Creates Live Division

Comedy Central is creating a new division, Comedy Central Live Entertainment, which will oversee the network’s expansion into live stand-up tours, comedy festivals and performance DVDs and CDs. Mitch Fried, Comedy’s senior VP of promotion marketing and head of the network’s live touring business, will oversee the new division.

The division’s first new deal is with comedian Stephen Lynch. Lynch, who has starred in two half hour specials for the network, will get an additional hour-long special, which will be followed by a DVD release. It also includes an international stand-up tour, with stops across the U.S. and Europe.

"By providing talent, whether they're just starting out or are already household names, with the strength and power of the Comedy Central brand we will be able to maximize their exposure and revenue by reaching their fans across multiple platforms, be it through a tour, a special, a CD, a DVD or all of the above, making Comedy Central an even more appealing home for the top comedians in the industry," said Fried, announcing the new division. "We're very excited to be able to announce our new deal with Stephen Lynch, which will see us launch our first international stand-up tour, as well as produce our first one-hour special with this incredibly talented comedian."