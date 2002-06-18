Comedy Central cranks up marketing

Comedy Central is taking its new Sunday night prank-call comedy, Crank

Yankers to the streets, or at least the information highway.

As part of its marketing plan for the show, which features puppets with

attitude placing calls in the vein of a cleaned up "Jerky Boys," the cable

channel has an ad campaign on Web spoof site theonion.com that invites surfers to

place a free prank call to their friends.

The options are "Batman Information" and "Chinese Rapper," the latter a

rather broad caricature. The surfer fills in the name and e-mail of their

target, as well as their own, picks one of the two options and within seconds

(OK, we tried it out for the sake of journalistic accuracy) the recipient

receives the call featuring an excerpted prank call from the show followed by a

tune-in plug.

They also receive an e-mail that tells them they've been cranked, identifies

the culprit, plugs the show, gives them an opportunity to place their own crank

call, then ends with "Thanks for being a good sport," just in case anyone was

thinking about being a bad sport about it.