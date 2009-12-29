Comedy Central Cancels 'Jeff Dunham Show'

Despite launching with the most-watched series premiere in

network history, Comedy Central has decided not to renew The Jeff Dunham Show, the network confirms.

Dunham's show debutedin October, drawing 5.3 million total viewers. It would drop in subsequent

weeks, leveling out at around 2.3 million viewers. It aired at 9

p.m. on Thursday nights, a time period that the network had

traditionally not programmed new episodes of originals.

The show was the centerpiece of an all-encompassing dealthe network inked with Dunham in March, 2009. That deal also included stand-up specials,

DVDs and a live tour. Comedy is still

expected to work with Dunham on future projects, with a network spokesperson saying "we will continue to be in business with Jeff Dunham in a big way."

Comedy blog The

Comic's Comic first broke the news of the show's cancellation Dec. 23.