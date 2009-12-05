Comedy Central Bets Big On Web Development

Secret Girlfriend may

not have given Comedy Central spectacular ratings, but the show, originally based

on FremantleMedia Web shorts, did prove the advantage of using the Web as an

integral, cost-effective part of the development process. Now Comedy has

committed to using the Web to test several more shows it has in the portal.

"[The Web] is one of the key development resources we have

at our fingertips," says Comedy's programming president Lauren Corrao (who

leaves the network at the end of the month). "It offers us the opportunity to

see whether [potential talent] can write, act or direct. It is almost like they

can walk in the door already having proven that they can do certain things."

The network has three projects with roots in the Web in its

development pipeline, and a fourth where the network is using the Web as a

means of introducing a concept to viewers before deciding whether to send it to

series.

Comedy has Workaholics

in the pilot phase, based on a Web series that ran on 5thyear.com from the

sketch comedy troupe Mail Order Comedy. That show follows a trio of slackers

who spend their days working together and their nights partying together.

Animated series Ugly

Americans is set to debut on the network in March, 2010, and is based

loosely on the Atom.com Web show 5-On.

Atom, which is owned by the network, is also being used as a

means of testing out The Fuzz, which

takes the format of a crime procedural but sets it in a Sesame Street-esque

world where puppets and humans coexist. Comedy is chopping the pilot into four

or five chunks and releasing it as a series on Atom.com this month.

"We knew The Fuzz

would make for a great Web short," Corrao says. "This was a way we [Comedy and

Atom] could both get something out of it."

Corrao says that the network would "absolutely" be using the

Web to test out programming ideas a la The

Fuzz in the future.

"I think it is a great way to develop, it is low cost, there

is a lot of creative freedom and we are not putting up the same kind of money

we would be putting up for a television pilot," she says.

Finally, in the script phase of development, the network is

working with twin comedians the Sklar Brothers on a comedy set at a sports

talent management agency. The series would be very loosely based on the Sklars'

Web series Back On Topps, which was

set at the Topps trading card company. The show would likely feature cameos

from well known athletes making regular guest appearances.

Comedy may be one of the most aggressive networks in using

the Web to find talent and programming, but it is hardly alone. Turner's Adult

Swim announced that it would be adapting TheWB.com's Children's Hospital into a series, while the producers of the MTV Web

and mobile series Valemont plan on

pitching their show to the network as a full-length series, though sources say

that pitch has not yet taken place. Syfy was one of the earliest innovators in

the area: Sanctuary, now in its

second season, debuted on the Web in 2007. Comedy was also out front of the

tide with the animated series Lil' Bush

in 2007, which was ported over from mobile carrier Amp'd Mobile.

According to Corrao, no word has been made on whether or not

to bring Secret Girlfriend back for a

second season. The program averaged 1.5 million viewers per episode it's first

season.