Comedy Central and Microsoft Bring South Park into High Def

South Park is teaming up with Microsoft to go high definition.

Starting Tuesday March 6 owners of Microsoft’s Xbox 360 can download a free HD version of the popular South Park season 8 episode “Good Times With Weapons” off its Xbox LIVE Marketplace. The episode will be available until March 20.

In addition an HD-DVD of the 2004 episode - in which the South Park boys learn a valuable lesson regarding the danger of using weapons as toys - will be given free to customers who buy the gaming system from a Best Buy between March 20 and April 3.

Microsoft has been selling video content on its LIVE Marketplace since November 2006.

The 11th season of South Park begins on Viacom-owned Comedy Central Wednesday, March 7.

