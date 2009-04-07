Comedy Central and Levity Entertainment Ink Multi-Year Output Deal

Comedy Central and Levity Entertainment have agreed on a multi-year output deal for a set of stand-up specials for this year and 2010. Comedy Central Home Entertainment will also release a number of the specials on DVD.

Six stand-up specials will air on Comedy Central this year from comedians Christopher Titus, Gabriel Iglesias, Pablo Francisco, Jim Breuer, Mitch Fatel, and Pete Correale. A series of six more specials will be shot this year and will air in 2010 including a stand-up show from Jeff Dunham, the comedian whose Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special was the most-watched telecast in Comedy Central history with 6.6 million viewers.

"Comedy central has been in business with Levity for several years and we are thrilled to be taking our relationship to the next level with this output deal," said David Bernath, SVP of programming for Comedy Central in a statement. "Stand-up specials have been an incredible success on our channel...we look forward to giving our audience the first change to see Levity's great product and amazing roster of comedians."

Comedy Central Home Entertainment plans to release at least eight of the specials on DVD.