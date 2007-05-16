Comedy Central and AtomFilms Team Up for User Generated Video Competition

Comedy Central and AtomFilms announced that they are launching the second annual online video competition, Comedy Central Test Pilots, this summer. Test Pilots will give viewers the chance to create their own short form comedy pilots, with the best being voted on by viewers at comedycentral.com.

The winning pilot will earn its creator $5,000 and a chance for a broadband development deal with the network. It will also appear on the network’s late night series Web Shows, which features content from the Comedy Central website.

"'We're excited to once again tap into Comedy Central’s creative and imaginative audience," said Lou Wallach, senior VP of original programming and development for Comedy Central in a statement. "Comedy Central Test Pilots evens out the playing field and lets anyone with a voice, video camera, computer and spark of creativity the opportunity to get their pilots on the desktops of our development executives.”

Submissions will be accepted from June 1st until July 10th, with “staff picks” being featured on comedycentral.com and atomfilms.com. Comedy Central and AtomFilms executives will decide on four finalists, who will be put up for a vote on the network’s website.

Last years winning pilot, Awesome Friends, was signed to a six episode broadband development deal, and is currently being featured on comedycentral