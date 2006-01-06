Comedy Brings Laughs to Broadband

Comedy Central has announced its broadband development slate for 2006, which translates to the shows it will be streaming at the MotherLoad section of its Web Site, which it launched Nov. 1.

The proposed new online offerings Comedy hopes will click with 'net surfers--available at ww.comedycentral.com/motherload--include sketch comedy, stand-up, and live-action narrative programming.

The works in progress are (working titles only):

All Access: Middle Ages: A clip-show parody from the folks that produce MotherLoad's I Love the Thirties. Episodes include "Most Awesomely Bad Plagues" and "Best Crusade Ever."

How To Live: A dysfunctional family story told in the style of 1950s educational films.

Fanboy: A scripted, live-action series about "an obnoxious comic-book geek."

Good God: A live-action comedy about "God's workplace."

Golden Age: Animation from Augenblick Studios profiling retired cartoon characters. "Jerome" the gumdrop, for example, from the classic popcorn and candy plug, "Let's Go Out to the Lobby," has apparently had "numerous abuse problems."

Daisy Garden Story Time: Described as a "dark and twisted" Reading Rainbow parody.

My Wife, The Ghost: Another "dark parody," this time of supernatural sitcoms of the '50s era, says Comedy Central, though it sites sitcoms Bewitched and My Mother the Car, both shows from the 1960s.