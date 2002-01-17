Comedy bows movies, Murray series
Comedy Central Thursday revealed two original movies in development and a new
series starring Bill Murray.
The Last Resort and Meet Joe Simon are two original movies in
development in Comedy's new movie division. The network's first original,
Porn `N Chicken, should debut in the fourth quarter.
'We want movies that are smart, edgy and daring,' Comedy Central Films vice
president Patty Newburger said at the Television Critics Association tour in
Pasadena, Calif.
She added that the channel will spend about $3 million on each film and that
50 percent of projects in development will be made into movies.
Murray and his three brothers star in The Sweet Spot, a five-part
golf-themed comedy.
