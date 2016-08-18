‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’ Ending After Five Seasons

IFC said its series Comedy Bang! Bang! will end when its fifth season is completed this year.

The last 10 episodes of the off-beat late night show, starring Scott Aukerman and “Weird Al” Yankovic, begin airing Oct. 28, with the finale set for Dec. 10.

“Comedy Bang! Bang! has been an incredibly important show for IFC. Over five seasons and more than 100 episodes, Scott Aukerman has been a comedic force who has meant so much to us," said Jennifer Caserta, IFC president.

"Comedy Bang! Bang! had a unique sensibility in the comedy space, and delivered an amazing array of A-list guest stars. Scott and his team worked with our advertising partners in ways that were as buzzy as the jokes,” she said. “We are proud to celebrate 'Comedy Bang! Bang!' across this final 10-episode send-off and appreciate everything it has meant to IFC."

Guest stars visiting the show in season 5 include Malin Akerman, Kaley Cuoco, Ben Folds, Gillian Jacobs, Allison Janney, Haley Joel Osment, Adam Scott and Reggie Watts.

Comedy Bang! Bang! is produced for IFC by Abso Lutely Productions; Aukerman, Dave Kneebone and Neil Campbell serve as executive producers. Season 5 episodes will be available on the new IFC mobile app after their premiere broadcasts. Seasons 1-4 are currently available to view on Netflix.