Comedy adds off-net laughs

Comedy Central is bolstering its schedule by acquiring a mix of off-network

shows from broadcast and cable outlets.

Gary & Mike, an animated comedy from UPN, and MTV: Music Television's Undergrads

will hit first Nov. 3. Comedy Central has picked up all 13 episodes of

Gary & Mike, which aired on UPN in 2001, and 13 editions of

Undergrads, including two never-seen shows.

Comedy is also adding 13 episodes of The Ben Stiller Show, which

ran on Fox in the early 1990s. HBO Productions' Ben Stiller

previously aired on Comedy six years ago.

And the network is adding ABC's short-lived slacker comedy, Clerks, picking up six episodes.

Both Ben Stiller and Clerks will arrive in late December as

part of a holiday stunt.

Come February, Dilbert, an animated series based on Scott Adams' comic

strip, joins Comedy's schedule. The network has picked up all 30 episodes of the

Columbia TriStar Television show, which originally aired on UPN.

In September, Comedy Central welcomed its first repurposed show, NBC's late-night variety show Late Night with Conan O'Brien. After five weeks,

Late Night is averaging a 0.3 Nielsen Media Research rating and drawing

particularly well with young male viewers. Comedy airs episodes weeknights at 7

p.m. one night after the NBC play.