Comedies Earn Few Laughs in Syndie Ratings

The first week after May sweeps was no laughing matter for the syndicated off-net sitcom world, as four of the top seven comedies hit season lows according to the live-plus-same-day national household ratings for the week ending June 4. The first full week following the May ratings period also included the often lower numbers for the Memorial Day holiday on May 29, helping to leave many shows down for the week across all genres.

Everybody Loves Raymond

was off 6% on the week to a season-low 5.0, while Seinfeld fell 8% to a season-low 4.7. Also hitting season lows were sixth-ranked Malcolm in the Middle (off 12% on the week to a 2.3) and seventh-ranked King of Queens (off 4% to a 2.2).

In the talk-show genre, the best news came from Live With Regis and Kelly, which gained 9% on the week to a 3.5, thanks to an appearance from Jennifer Aniston. Genre-topper Oprah fell 11% to a 5.9, Dr. Phil was off 7% to a 5.0, Maury held steady at a 2.5, and Ellen dropped 5% to a 2.1.

Entertainment Tonight

led the magazine shows as usual, off 4% on the week to a 4.5. Inside Edition was next with a 3.2, down 3% on the week. The Insider was even at a 2.5, Access Hollywood fell 4% to a 2.4 (though saw a 14% bump year-over-year) and Extra held steady at a 2.1.

In court, Judge Judy was off 2% to a 4.6, Judge Joe Brown gained 3% to a 3.1 and People’s Court dropped 4% to a 2.6.

In game show, Wheel of Fortune was off 5% on the week to a 7.1, while Jeopardy! fell 3% to a 5.8.