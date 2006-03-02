Comedian Cook Signs With HBO
Standup comedian Dane Cook has signed a multi-project deal with HBO to develop series, specials and other projects. The deal was announced today by HBO Chairman and CEO Chris Albrecht.
Among the first projects in the works: a feature-length standup film and a comedy documentary series, Tourgasm.
Cook will executive-produce all projects through his production company, SUperFInger Entertainment, along with Brian Volk-Weiss and Barry Katz.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.