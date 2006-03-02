Comedian Cook Signs With HBO

Standup comedian Dane Cook has signed a multi-project deal with HBO to develop series, specials and other projects. The deal was announced today by HBO Chairman and CEO Chris Albrecht.

Among the first projects in the works: a feature-length standup film and a comedy documentary series, Tourgasm.

Cook will executive-produce all projects through his production company, SUperFInger Entertainment, along with Brian Volk-Weiss and Barry Katz.