Comcast’s Xfinity Offers Prizes, Discounts With Rewards Program

Comcast said it launched a rewards program for its customers, offering prizes, perks and discounts for Xfinity subscribers.

Customers who sign up get $1 movie rentals, access to free content and early usage of the latest technologies from Comcast, including the new xFi Advanced Gateway with Supersonic WiFi.

Members also have a chance to win a trip to the Latin American Movie Awards in Las Vegas, tickets to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York, or a virtual meet and greet with Olympic Gold Medal winner Nathan Chen.

“The entire Xfinity Rewards experience has been shaped and inspired by our customers. They told us they wanted meaningful rewards rooted in unforgettable experiences, so we’ve brought together the best of Comcast NBCUniversal to deliver just that,” said Jason Wicht, senior VP of growth operations. “Xfinity Rewards truly speaks to our mission to connect people."

Xfinity customers can sign up for the rewards program for free. Based on how long they’ve been Comcast customers, members are put in the program’s silver, gold, platinum or diamond tier.

Xfinity Rewards members also get discounts at NBCU theme parks and at the NBC and Bravo stores. ■