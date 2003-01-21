Comcast's G4 adds NCTC systems
Comcast Corp.'s digital video-gaming network, G4, is adding National Cable
Television Cooperative systems to its distribution roster.
The NCTC will make G4 available to its member systems, which represent 14 million
subscribers.
G4 recently rolled out on Cox Communications Inc.'s Orange County and San Diego, Calif.,
systems and inked a carriage deal with Mediacom Communications Corp., bringing its distribution close
to 10 million homes.
G4 also acquired a batch of British video-gaming shows -- 10Play,
Game Sauce, Gamer.tv, Hi Score and Game Gods -- which
have not aired in the United States.
The shows will air Mondays at 5 p.m.
