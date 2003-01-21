Comcast's G4 adds NCTC systems

Comcast Corp.'s digital video-gaming network, G4, is adding National Cable

Television Cooperative systems to its distribution roster.

The NCTC will make G4 available to its member systems, which represent 14 million

subscribers.

G4 recently rolled out on Cox Communications Inc.'s Orange County and San Diego, Calif.,

systems and inked a carriage deal with Mediacom Communications Corp., bringing its distribution close

to 10 million homes.

G4 also acquired a batch of British video-gaming shows -- 10Play,

Game Sauce, Gamer.tv, Hi Score and Game Gods -- which

have not aired in the United States.

The shows will air Mondays at 5 p.m.