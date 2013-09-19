Comcast's Dooner Takes Post With NBC Hispanic Unit

Comcast executive Marlene Sanchez Dooner is moving to a senior post Hispanic Enterprises & Content unit of NBCUniversal.

Dooner, who had been senior VP of investor relations at Comcast, was named executive VP of the HEC unit. She will report to Joe Uva, chairman of the HEC unit.

NBCU made a number of senior executive changes last week, including hiring former Univision Networks president Cesar Conde as executive VP. NBCU owned Telemundo, a key Spanish language competitor to Univision.

In her new post, Dooner will work closely with Uva to develop initiatives and new business opportunities in the Hispanic marketplace. She will also oversee financial planning, strategic initiatives and business development for the company's Hispanic franchises, including Telemundo and mun2.

"Marlene's impressive experience navigating and analyzing the media business will help us drive new opportunities and partnerships in the U.S. Hispanic community across the company," Uva said in a statement. "NBCUniversal's portfolio reaches more than 90%of all Hispanics and I have no doubt Marlene will play an integral role in expanding our offerings and connections to the fastest growing segment of the population."

Dooner joined Comcast in 1995. She's been in charge of investor relations for the past 18 years. Previously, she was with PNC Bank.