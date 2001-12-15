Comcast's Burke named to Bush tech panel

Comcast Cable President Steve Burke was named to President Bush's President's

Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

PCAST was established by President George Bush in 1990 to solicit advice from

the private and academic sectors on community on technology, scientific-research

priorities, and math and science education.

Others on the 24-member panel include Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell

Computer Corp.; Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel Corp.; and Robert J. Herbold,

executive vice president of Microsoft Corp.