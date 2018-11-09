Comcast’s X1 Launches Bounce’s Brown Sugar Streaming Service

Comcast has agreed to offer Bounce’s subscription streaming service Brown Sugar to Xfinity cable subscribers via its X1 system.

The over the top service costs $3.99 a month and features a collection of African-American movies and on-demand access to Bounce’s original series and boxing events.

X1 customers can sign up for a seven day free trial.

X1 already offers streaming services like Netflix and YouTube to its subscribers and is in the process of adding Amazon Prime Video. Brown Sugar can be found in Xfinity on Demand’s Black Film & TV section under networks.

Brown Sugar is also available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com,

Bounce is part of the E.W. Scripps Co.