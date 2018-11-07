Bounce Get Rights to Air ‘Scandal’ in Deal With Disney

Bounce has made a deal for the broadcast rights to reruns of the former ABC series Scandal.

The deal with Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International gives the digital broadcast network all seven seasons and 125 episodes of the show, which was produced by ABC Studios.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Bounce, which targets African-American viewers, will run Scandal in primetime weeknights at 8 p.m. ET, starting Nov. 12.

“Scandal is Bounce’s most-significant off-network series acquisition to date,” said Bounce general manager Cheryle Harrison. “It is a smash hit that featured a powerful and complex black female lead in a broad-based drama designed for the masses. We are thrilled to add this iconic series to our programming slate.”

A water-cooler favorite with its “gladiator” fans, Scandal stars Kerry Washington as a Washington, D.C. fixer who is also romantically linked with the President of the United States. It premiered on ABC in 2012.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1wdKSOPLzA[/embed]

Also featured in the cast are Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry, Joshua Malina, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Joe Morton, Cornelius Smith Jr. and George Newbern.

Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Co. and airs on the digital multicast signals of local TV stations.