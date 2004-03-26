Comcast Woos Public-Interest Types

Comcast Corp. has hired Issue Dynamics, a lobbying/PR firm run by former Naderite Sam Simon, to make friends with Common Cause, ChildrenNow and other good government types Simon counts among his contacts.



Simon's first assignment is to build support for Comcast's bid to buy Disney among the public interest community and to track web blogging about Comcast.

Even with the merger on ice, the Issue Dynamics' work for the media giant continues. "It's good for companies to listen to consumers," says Simon.