Comcast Will Not Bid on Wireless Spectrum

Comcast, the nation’s largest cable operator, said it will not be a bidder in the upcoming 700-megahertz wireless-spectrum auction.

In a statement issued Monday morning, Comcast senior vice president D'Arcy Rudnay said the company decided against participating in the auction, which will take place Jan. 24. Companies that plan to participate had to make their interest known by Monday.

“The 20 MHz of spectrum acquired in the wireless auction last year with our cable partners in SpectrumCo provides us with significant long-term flexibility and many strategic options,” Rudnay said. “We will continue to explore how wireless can complement our services through various partnerships and consumer trials."

Speaking at an investor conference Monday morning, chairman and CEO Glenn Britt said Time Warner Cable also would not be participating in this auction.