Comcast, WCAU Philly Getting New Skyscraper

While KNSD San Diego announced it is moving to the suburbs, sister station WCAU Philadelphia is relocating into the heart of the city. Comcast will build what it is calling an “iconic skyscraper that will redefine Philly’s skyline” and transform the city’s image.

After 62 years in Bala Cynwyd, just outside Philadelphia, NBC-owned WCAU will move to 1800 Arch Street, as will Telemundo station WWSI. “There won’t be any other television station like it in the country,” said David Cohen, executive VP of parent Comcast.

The $1.2 billion, 59-story Comcast Innovation and Technology Center will house up to 4,000 employees. The project is set to break ground this summer and is expected to be completed by the end of 2017. When finished, it is on course to be the tallest structure in Philadelphia, surpassing Comcast’s current headquarters by 150 feet.

The top 13 floors will be a Four Seasons hotel, with a restaurant on the top floor. Shops will line an underground concourse.

“It will be a melting pot of talent and people who want to change the world in the businesses that we are in,” said Brian Roberts, Comcast CEO.