Comcast VOD Offers Dark Knight Content

Comcast is offering free on its video-on-demand service six “mini-movies” of original content tied to the theatrical release of The Dark Knight, the next Batman movie from Warner Bros.

The six videos are segments from a faux TV-news program titled Gotham Tonight that present characters from the film. The film-related VOD content includes trailers and a behind-the-scenes featurette.

“This exclusive behind-the-scenes Batman VOD adds to our lineup of extensive HD on-demand offerings continuously provided by top-notch entertainment partners,” Comcast senior vice president and general manager of video services Derek Harrar said in a statement.

The content is also viewable online, as are the Gotham Tonight episodes.

“Movie studios and partners like Comcast are looking for creative campaigns to drive awareness beyond trailers,” a Comcast spokesperson said. “We benefit by offering our customers exclusive content that drives for the overall VOD experience.”

The Dark Knight premieres in theaters Friday, starring Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Gary Oldman. Heath Ledger, who portrayed the Joker, died of an accidental prescription-drug overdose in January after completing his role.

In a separate relationship, Warner’s TV division signed a VOD deal with Comcast in April providing the cable operator’s VOD service with 1,000 episodes of Warner TV titles.