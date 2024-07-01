Comcast Unveils $10-a-Month Spanish-Language Streaming Package Now TV Latino

Comcast announced Monday the release of Now TV Latino, a Spanish-language version of the “Now”-branded skinny bundle it launched a year ago.

The $10-a-month offering includes more than 25 live streaming channels, and comes bundled with a Peacock subscription.

“As we continue our focus on providing unique experiences, differentiated products and bring value to Hispanic consumers, [the platform] provides great Spanish-language and English-language content at an affordable price,” said José Velez Silva, VP of multicultural strategy, operations and community engagement at Comcast, in a statement.

The cable company said that Now TV Latino will feature movies, novelas, sports and live news across both paid streaming and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) formats.

Channels in the bundle include Estrella News, Caracol Televisión, CentroAméricaTV, WAPA America and various Telemundo FAST channels like Noticias Telemundo Ahora, Telemundo Noticias Florida, Telemundo Noticias Texas, Telemundo Noticias California and more.

The new package is built on technology developed for Sky’s Now TV platform, which launched in May within the Xfinity Stream app as a $20 monthly streaming product.

The service, available only to Xfinity’s broadband customers, can be purchased standalone or as an add-on to Xfinity’s other streaming offerings.

In addition, the streaming service can also be bundled with Comcast’s cable service, or the recently released streaming bundle that combines Peacock with Netflix and Apple TV Plus for $15 a month.

“We’ve been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in May of the aforementioned bundle. “This is the latest iteration of that.“

Comcast’s plan to keep its pay TV business alive with a variety of streaming bundles is a likely response to the nosedive that’s plagued cable operators for years, causing the telecommunications giant to lose nearly 500,000 cable customers in the first quarter.

Comcast customers who purchase the bundle can also order a Xumo Stream Box, powered by Comcast and Charter’s joint set-top OS, for no additional cost.