Comcast turns other cheek, temporarily

Comcast issued an amnesty program in Prince George's County, Md., in the Washington suburbs, with about 174,000 Comcast subscribers. During the 10-day period June 20-30, Comcast is encouraging signal filchers to come forward and pay for cable, no questions asked. The MSO is also asking people using illegal boxes to bring them in as well.

As added surreptitious incentive, Comcast said it will conduct a house-to-house audit to find and prosecute cable crooks after the amnesty program ends. Comcast estimates there are several thousand households in Prince George's County stealing cable, costing the MSO millions in lost revenue.

Comcast asserts that cable theft also costs the county more than $300,000 a year in lost franchise fees.