Comcast Touts HD Offerings

Cable operator Comcast announced Wednesday that it has reached a major milestone in its “Project Infinity” initiative to expand its HD programming and on-demand choices, which Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts unveiled at the CES show in Las Vegas last January. The Philadelphia-based cable giant says it now has over 1,000 high-definition “viewing choices” between its linear channels and its on-demand offerings, reaching the goal that Roberts set out in his CES keynote and helping Comcast keep pace with its satellite and telco competitors.

"Consumers can't get enough HD, so we’re now offering over a thousand HD choices, five times more than last year,” said Derek Harrar, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Video Services for Comcast, in a statement. “However, it's not just about HD volume, but about having the highest-quality content consumers really want, whether they want to watch live or on their schedule.”

Comcast now offers over 200 HD on-demand movies from top studios, all the major sports channels, and nearly 300 television shows in HD including AMC's "Mad Men," Showtime's "Weeds" and CBS' "CSI", available on linear and on HD On Demand the day after they air.