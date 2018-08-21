Comcast Tops in Share of National Ad Dollars

At a time when digital giants look like world beaters, Comcast took in the largest share of spending by national advertisers of any media company in the first half of 2018, according to new figures from research company Standard Media Index.

Comcast’s 12% share of national advertising spending topped Google, which was second at 10%.

The Walt Disney Co. was third at 8.6%, followed by CBS, Time Warner, 21st Century Fox, Discovery and Viacom. Facebook was next at 3.5 %. Agency trading desks had 3.9% of spending and other chalked up 37.1%, according to SMI.

SMI also said that 63% of advertising revenue from national marketers while 37% wen to digital. The figures shows that while many estimates have total spending on digital topping TV and other traditional media, a lot of those marketing dollars come from smaller advertisers. National advertisers are shifting to digital at a slower pace.

Of the advertising revenue earned by video publishers, 89% was spent on linear video, compared to 11% for digital video.

SMI gets its figures from the computers at many of the largest media agencies.