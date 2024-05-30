Comcast Technology Solutions To Manage Channels for AccuWeather

Comcast Technology Solutions was selected by AccuWeather to create, manage and distribute linear and over-the-top video channels.

Comcast Technology Solutions’ Managed Channel Origination service is designed to improve operations efficiency, reduce capital expenses and enable customers to monetize top notch viewing experiences at scale.

“At AccuWeather, our ability to inform viewers instantly and continuously relies on having the right back-end infrastructure in place, which is why we turned to Comcast Technology Solutions,” said Helen Swenson, chief content officer for AccuWeather.

"We chose CTS because they are a trusted leader in managed channel origination, with a long-standing legacy of delivering exceptional quality and reliability. By centralizing our efforts with CTS, we can reach our various linear TV and OTT distributors in a unified way,” Swenson said. “Their cutting-edge facilities and advanced capabilities enable us to streamline operations, automate tasks, and free up valuable resources—so that we can devote more energy to creating and monetizing our content at scale.”

The two companies reached a multi-year agreement. For AccuWeatehr, CTS will acquire, prepare, create, package, and deliver linear TV and OTT channels.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Comcast Technology Solutions has provided Managed Channel Origination for hundreds of channels from its facilities in the U.S. to serve North American audiences. Last year, CTS extended its MCO capabilities to Europe, the Middle East and Africa by leveraging Sky’s master control video and metadata platforms.

“AccuWeather is synonymous with providing timely, accurate, and enlightening weather information that impacts the lives of millions of viewers,” said Bart Spriester, senior VP and general manager of streaming, broadcast, & advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions.

“We’re very proud that they have entrusted our Managed Channel Origination service to economically streamline their ability to reach and monetize audiences at scale. Our commitment with MCO is to help companies reduce capital costs and improve operational efficiency through a unique combination of capabilities that only Comcast Technology Solutions can bring to bear,” Spriester said.

Managed Channel Origination is part of Comcast Technology Solutions’ Live Linear Suite.