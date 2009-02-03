Comcast: Super Smut Was ‘Malicious Act’

Comcast is continuing to investigate what caused some 30 seconds of pornographic material (not the 10 seconds that was previously reported) to air during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl for some subscribers in Tucson. A group of viewers of KVOA Tucson, an NBC affiliate, saw the smut just after Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald’s fourth quarter touchdown. Comcast said the explicit material “was from a PPV channel and was ‘simulcast.’”

KVOA General Manager Gary Nielsen said the Cordillera-owned station was an unwitting victim in the mishap. “What we do know is that it didn't happen at KVOA, and it didn't happen to subscribers of Cox, DirecTV, or Dish, or any over the air subscribers,” he said on the KVOA Website. Nielsen was unavailable for comment at presstime.

Comcast suggested it was the work of an evil-minded prankster.

"We are mortified by last evening's Super Bowl interruption and we apologize to our customers,” said the cable giant in a statement on KVOA.com. “Our initial investigation suggests this was an isolated malicious act. We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine how this happened."

The story on KVOA has elicited a long string of viewer comments, which seem evenly split between those who are outraged and those who laughed off the pornographic intruder. Some mentioned that Comcast offered victims a $10 refund, which many found to be insufficient.

“I am appalled at what some people are saying about this,” wrote “Amber” on the KVOA site. “I have a 9 year old young girl that was in the room when this happened. I have had the "talk" with my daughter before but now I have to extend that conversation to include porn! Ten freaking dollars, are you kidding me?! This is outrageous!”