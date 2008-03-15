Comcast Sues FCC
The Federal Communications Commission continues to draw legal fire for its decisions.
In the wake of almost two dozen legal challenges of its newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership ruling, the FCC was hit again last week by a suit from Comcast, the nation's largest cable system, over the FCC's decision to reinstate a 30% cap on cable's share of multichannel-video providers.
Comcast telegraphed the move, warning in February that it planned to sue "at our earliest opportunity." Comcast is closest to the 30% cap with about 27% of multichannel-video providers.
The suit, filed in the D.C. Circuit, called the FCC decision arbitrary and capricious, as well as an abuse of its discretion.
Comcast Executive VP David Cohen told B&C in February just what Comcast thought was wrong with the decision: "The record at the FCC provided absolutely no support for a horizontal ownership cap of 30%—a position that has been supported by the courts," Cohen said. "In an era of increased and intensifying competition among telephone, satellite and cable companies, the case for a 30% cap is even weaker than when the courts rejected it six years ago."
The commission justified the cap, as a court directed it to, by saying that the 30% limit was "designed to ensure that no single cable operator or group of operators, because of its size, can unfairly impede the flow of programming to consumers."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.