Comcast to stop tracking Internet customers

Cable MSO Comcast Corp. said Wednesday that it would no longer record the

Web-browsing activity of its high-speed Internet customers after Rep. Ed Markey

(D-Mass.) and other privacy advocates complained about the practice.

Comcast said it began recording customer activity about one month ago as a

way to track and improve service.

Comcast had to take over its high-speed Internet offering after cable

Internet provider Excite@Home Corp. went bankrupt six weeks ago.

'This information has never been connected to individual subscribers and has

been purged automatically to protect subscriber privacy,' Comcast Cable

Communications Inc. president Stephen Burke said. 'Beginning immediately, we

will stop storing this individual customer information in order to completely

reassure our customers that the privacy of their information is secure.'

Markey, ranking member of the House Telecommunications and Internet

Subcommittee, was quick to remind Comcast that collecting customer information

without permission is against the law, specifically the Communications Act.

'I have concerns about the allegations raised in these reports and the nature

and extent of any transgressions of the law that may have resulted in consumer

privacy being compromised,' Markey wrote.