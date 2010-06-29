Comcast, Starz Sign Multi-Year Distribution Deal

Starz Entertainment and Comcast Corp. announced June 29 that they

signed a new multi-year distribution agreement.

Financial terms

were

not disclosed, but the deal includes an agreement to distribute Starz'

authenticated online broadband offerings. Those offerings allow Comcast

customers who subscribe to Starz or Encore to watch movies and other

programming online.

"The agreement with Comcast extends and

expands our relationship in a way that benefits consumers and provides

Comcast with even more flexibility in presenting our programming," said

Bill Myers, Starz Entertainment's president and chief operating officer.

"We are extremely pleased to enter into an agreement with one of our

long-standing partners and provide them with a value-rich collection of

premium programming across multiple platforms."

Starz Online and

Encore Online each offer about 300 distinct moves and episodes of

original programming each month. About 80% of Starz Online content is in

HD. Starz titles include Up, Angels & Demons, District 9, Alice in

Wonderland, Dear John, plus such original series as Spartacus: Blood and

Sand, Party Down, and Gravity.

About 50% of the Encore Online

programming is in HD. Titles include Hancock, Step Brothers, and

Monsters Inc.

Starz also plans to launch MoviePlex Online later this

summer, with 120 movies and TV episodes including Parenthood, A League

of their Own, The Karate Kid and Revenge of the Nerds.