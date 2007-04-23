Comcast SportsNet Taps Three New Regional Presidents

Comcast SportsNet Monday named three new presidents for regional sports networks, as Steve Raab takes over as president of SportsNet New York while Stephanie Lafair Smith and Jim Corno were promoted to president of Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia and Chicago, respectively.

Raab takes over at the New York network for Comcast SportsNet President Jon Litner, who was promoted to his new role last month. Raab was a senior vice president of marketing and business development at the network.

Both Smith and Corno previously held the title of senior vice president and general manager for their respective networks. Both continue to report to Litner.

Smith has been at the network since 1997, while Corno has been with the Chicago-based network since its 2004 inception.