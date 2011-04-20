Comcast SportsNet to Produce KNTV San Fran's Sports

Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, the cable giant's San Francisco-region sports channel, will produce the sports reports for sister KNTV San Jose-San Francisco starting in June. Comcast-NBC says the move is expected to result in the creation of "several new positions," and is not anticipated to bring on layoffs.

The SportsNet content on KNTV "will reflect the look and feel of NBC Bay Area's newscast and incorporate Comcast SportsNet brand elements in a complementary manner," said Comcast-NBC in a statement.

Becoming part of the NBC Sports Group since Comcast and NBC Universal merged, Comcast SportsNet will provide "live daily sports news segments for NBC Bay Area that will be seamlessly included in the station's 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm newscasts," Comcast-NBC said in a statement. "This relationship allows NBC Bay Area to deliver more comprehensive local sports coverage by utilizing Comcast SportsNet's resources, which include the area's largest sports news team, state-of-the-art facilities and deep access to Bay Area teams, players and coaches."

Comcast's Bay Area sports operation has 140 staffers. The announcement extends a partnership that began in 2008 to use Comcast SportsNet production resources for San Francisco Giants telecasts on KNTV.

"This is one of the country's greatest sports markets, and the partnership between our two organizations will enable NBC Bay Area to bring our audience more sports content and coverage than ever before," said Richard Cerussi, KNTV president and general manager.

There are several markets where the merged company owns both a regional sports network and a TV station, such as Philadelphia and Chicago. Comcast-NBC has not indicated that it will combine resources in a similar manner to the Bay Area in these markets; one insider said the decision will be made based on individual markets' needs and demands.

KNTV and Comcast are constructing a new set in Comcast SportsNet's 37,000 square-foot HD studios in downtown San Francisco. KNTV viewers will get what Comcast calls "an unprecedented amount of local sports programming, including a series of documentaries and magazine shows that will air monthly on weekend evenings."

"Comcast SportsNet has made a significant investment to build the largest and most credible multiplatform sports news team in the market," said Ted Griggs, Comcast SportsNet Bay Area v.p. and general manager. "Partnering with NBC Bay Area allows us to leverage our assets for the benefit of both outlets, consistent with our commitment to serve fans wherever they turn for sports developments."