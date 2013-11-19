Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia to Produce WCAU's Sports

Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia will produce the entire sports reports for NBC-owned WCAU Philadelphia starting in January, expanding on an existing content collaboration and disbanding the WCAU sports department. WCAU sports anchor John Clark moves to Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia and sports director Vai Sikahema assumes more of a news anchor role at WCAU. Of the three sports producers at WCAU, one was laid off and two were absorbed into news, according to a spokesperson.

Comcast and NBCUniversal merged in 2011.

"NBC10 is proud to be working with Comcast SportsNet," said Eric Lerner, president and general manager of WCAU. "We're committed to finding creative ways to work with CSN and feel strongly that this unique collaboration will provide passionate Philadelphia sports fans with the best sports coverage in the market."

WCAU meteorologists Sheena Parveen and Glenn Schwartz will continue to provide weather forecasts for Comcast SportsNet's daily sports coverage. WCAU's High School Blitz will continue in the fall of 2014 as a joint effort between WCAU and Comcast SportsNet.

"Combining Philadelphia's deepest local sports coverage with NBC10's extensive local news, weather and national sports allows us connect more broadly with Philadelphia fans, who have an insatiable appetite for news and insights on their hometown teams," said Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia President Brian Monihan.