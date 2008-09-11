Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia Going 100% HD

Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, Comcast's regional sports network in its hometown, is going 100% HD.

Subscribers will be able to see all Flyers National Hockey League, Sixers National Basketball Association and Phillies Major League Baseball games in the HD format.

It will be the fourth of Comcast’s 10 RSNs to go all HD. The others are in New England, New York and Chicago.

The networks already carry the home games in HD, but they have been ramping up the road-game HD count, with the plan to eventually bring them all up to full HD.