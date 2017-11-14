Comcast, Sony Team Up to Bring Programming to Apps and Smart TVs

Comcast and Sony reach a deal that will allow Comcast’s Xfinity TV customer to access the cable service through an app on Sony’s Android TV sets.

The agreement expands the Xfinity Partner Program, which aims to make Comcast’s pay-TV service more valuable at a time when traditional cable companies are losing subscribers to streaming services and other digital entertainment products.

"We remain focused on providing our customers with more choice and flexibility in how, when and where they access the content included with their Xfinity TV subscription,” said Mike Gatzke, VP, video subscription services, for Comcast Cable. “Providing our customers with the highest quality entertainment experiences across devices remains a top priority, so we are thrilled to partner with Sony to give our customers access to the Xfinity TV app directly on Sony Smart TVs.”

Beginning next year Xfinity subscribers and Sony Android TV will be able to get live and on demand programing, including broadcast networks, via the Xfinity Partner app. They will be able to use Comcast’s X1 guide and be able to watch on-demand programming and shows recorded on cloud DVRs.



“We’re pleased to partner with Comcast in bringing their Xfinity TV application to Sony Android TVs, allowing our customers to directly access great content on Sony 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) TVs,” said Kevin Brinkman, director, product marketing, TV & Projector at Sony. “We look forward to working closely with Comcast to deliver consistently high-quality programming to our best in class smart TVs, combining Android TV streaming with the immersion of 4K HDR experiences via their advanced managed network.”

Comcast and LG Electronics in September reached an agreement that will allow consumer to access their cable service via apps and LG webOS sets.

Comcast launched the Xfinity TV Partner Program last year. Samsung was the first TV manufacturer to join the program, according to Multichannel News. Roku launched in beta form in January.

The Xfinity TV Partner Program leverages open standard HTML5 technology, providing a common framework for smart TV, TV-connected and IP-enabled retail device manufacturers to develop an Xfinity TV Partner app for their devices.

All content within the Xfinity TV Partner app is delivered over Comcast’s secure private managed network, enabling customers to access and enjoy their cable service on devices like Sony Android TVs, without the need to lease a traditional set-top box from Comcast.