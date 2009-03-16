Comcast, Sony Launch Retail Venture

Consumer electronics giant Sony has partnered with Comcast, the country's largest cable operator, to create a new retail outlet at Comcast headquarters in Philadelphia that will show off Sony products working in conjunction with Comcast's video, data and voice services.

The "Sony Style Comcast Labs" store, which will unveiled to the press this afternoon by top Comcast and Sony executives including Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, will open tomorrow in The Market at the base of the Comcast Center in Philadelphia at 17th St. and JFK Boulevard. The co-branded store will feature top Sony products, including BRAVIA high-definition LCD televisions, VAIO PCs, Cyber-shot digital cameras, Handycam camcorders, PSP and PlayStation 3 game consoles, and new OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) TVs, while Comcast will demonstrate all of its products and services from voice to video and Internet and demonstrate how they each work together.

Shoppers will be able to get personalized service and product demonstrations from in-store Sony Electronics and Comcast representatives. They will also see demonstrations of emerging services including "The Future of High-Speed Internet", with 100 megabit-per-second broadband service on display; and "The Future of Home Phone Service," showing an enhanced cordless telephone that uses Comcast's Voice-over-IP technology to deliver voice service as well as email, IM [instant messaging] text and Yellow Pages features.

"Consumer electronics are becoming increasingly advanced, and the strategy behind the Sony Style stores has always been to create a comfortable environment where consumers interact with and educate themselves about the latest technology," said Stan Glasgow, president and COO of Sony Electronics in the U.S., in a statement. "At Sony Style Comcast Labs, trained staff show consumers how to unlock the full potential of their devices by demonstrating how Comcast's advanced delivery services integrate beautifully with Sony's hardware products and entertainment content."

"Innovation has been the cornerstone of all that we do at Comcast and this new interactive space is the perfect showcase for our current and future technology," added Tony Werner, Comcast's chief technology officer. "We're thrilled to have this unique space anchor our corporate headquarters as a clear demonstration of innovation. It's also a terrific, hands-on way for consumers to experience how all our products work together."