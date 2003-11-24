Comcast, Sony Battle for TechTV
Comcast and Sony Television are down to the wire in the sale of Paul Allen’s ailing cable network, TechTV.
Comcast wants to use the network’s carriage deals to extend its videogame channel, G4. But Sony is looking to broaden its U.S. portfolio, which is currently limited to a 50% stake in Game Show Network.
Industry executives believe Comcast has the edge in negotiations.
